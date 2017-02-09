West Berkshire residents set to be hit with maximum council tax rise

WEST Berkshire residents are set to be hit by a 4.99 per cent rise to their council tax bills from April, it was announced today.

The district council is hoping the move will raise an extra £4.2m to help plug a £8.9m shortfall in government funding.

The remainder will be found through internal redundancies and cuts to some public services, including road safety and pothole repairs.

It is also proposing to increase parking charges again.

The council says that if it didn't raise council tax, it would need to axe more services.

Council tax will rise by 1.99 per cent, with the other three per cent added on to bills as an Adult Social Care precept.

The proposals will go before councillors at an executive meeting next week and will be decided at a full council meeting in March.

The planned rise follows a 3.99 per cent increase on council tax bills last April.

It also follows the news that Newbury Town Council and Greenham Parish Council's precept will not increase. Thatcham Town Council's will rise by 9.5 per cent, however.

