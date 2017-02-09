go

West Berkshire residents set to be hit with maximum council tax rise

Increase to make up for government funding shortfall

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Council tax set to rise by four per cent from April

WEST Berkshire residents are set to be hit by a 4.99 per cent rise to their council tax bills from April, it was announced today.

The district council is hoping the move will raise an extra £4.2m to help plug a £8.9m shortfall in government funding.

The remainder will be found through internal redundancies and cuts to some public services, including road safety and pothole repairs. 

It is also proposing to increase parking charges again.

The council says that if it didn't raise council tax, it would need to axe more services. 

Council tax will rise by 1.99 per cent, with the other three per cent added on to bills as an Adult Social Care precept.

The proposals will go before councillors at an executive meeting next week and will be decided at a full council meeting in March.

The planned rise follows a 3.99 per cent increase on council tax bills last April. 

It also follows the news that Newbury Town Council and Greenham Parish Council's precept will not increase. Thatcham Town Council's will rise by 9.5 per cent, however. 

For more, see next week's Newbury Weekly News.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • grumpy

    09/02/2017 - 16:04

    I thought they said it wasn't going up ??? couldn't organise a P*** up in a brewery springs to mind

    Reply

Murder charge after former Newbury man dies in Scotland

Former Newbury men at centre of murder probe tragedy

Homeless person's tent burnt to ground in Newbury

Homeless person's tent burnt to ground in Newbury

Time called on two Donnington landmark pubs

Time called on two Donnington landmark pubs

Alarm over dog walker's 'near miss' at level crossing

Alarm over dog walker's 'near miss' at level crossing

News

Teenage boy injured in Newbury hit-and-run
News

Teenage boy injured in Newbury hit-and-run

Police appeal for witnesses after driver failed to stop

1comment

 
Council tax bills set to rise by almost five per cent in April
News

West Berkshire residents set to be hit with maximum council tax rise

Increase to make up for government funding shortfall

1comment

 
News

Hampshire County Council reveals bill for temporary waste permits

1comment

 
News

Newbury pre-school worker celebrates 30 years

 
News

“There’s still a debate to be had about how we move forward”

8comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33