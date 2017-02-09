go

Teenage boy injured in Newbury hit-and-run

Police appeal for witnesses after driver failed to stop

A TEENAGE boy was injured in a hit-and-run in Newbury.

At around 4.35pm yesterday (Wednesday) a silver Vauxhall Corsa mounted the pavement on Bartholomew Street near to the Pound Street junction after the hump back bridge.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was standing with friends when he was knocked to the ground. The driver failed to stop. 

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses following an incident of dangerous driving in Newbury.

The boy was taken to hospital and discharged with minor injuries.

Anyone with any information can contact PC Jamie Payne via the police non-emergency number 101.

If you don't want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

  • Ihavenonickname

    09/02/2017 - 18:06

    CCTV! Need I say more?

