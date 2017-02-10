Operator sought for new cafe in Victoria Park

NEWBURY Town Council is looking for an operator to take on the lease of a new state-of-the-art café which will be built in Victoria Park.

The café will have the capacity to seat approximately 35 people indoors and a further 35 outside (with a canopy cover).

The facility will include toilets, a shared office, all services to the building and CCTV, but the kitting out of the facility, including white goods and furniture will be left to the leasee, subject to approval from the town council.

A planning application for the café has been submitted and approved, subject to some minor amendments on the design – and the town council is now developing a plan to build it.

Dave Goff, leader of Newbury Town Council, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the right operator. Victoria Park is in the centre of Newbury and extends to almost 50 acres.

“It is close to the high street, the Parkway shopping centre and the new bus station, when it opens later this year.

“The café will be centrally located, close to all of the leisure facilities in the park, which include play-grounds, tennis courts, football pitch, bandstand, bowling green, a skate park, boating pond and splash park.”

Full information and a proposal form can be downloaded from www.newbury.gov.uk

Proposals should be sent by noon on Monday, February 27, to Granville Taylor, community services manager (granville.taylor@newbury.gov.uk), or in writing to Newbury Town Council, Town Hall, Market Place, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 5AA.