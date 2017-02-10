go

Newbury nail bar raided by immigration officers

One person detained after visit

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

Newbury nail bar raided by immigration officers

ONE person has been detained after immigration enforcement officers raided a Newbury nail bar on Monday.

Acting on intelligence, officers visited The Nail Bar in Northbrook Street at around 9.30am.

Immigration checks on staff found that a 20-year-old woman from Vietnam had entered the country illegally.

She has been detained pending removal from the UK.

Two other people on the premises were also found to have entered the UK illegally – both were minors, also from Vietnam, and they have been passed into the care of social services.   

The Nail Bar has been served with a notice warning that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker employed will be imposed unless the business can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work checks were carried out on staff.

This includes seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work. 

Failure to do so could see The Nail Bar hit with a total fine of up to £60,000.

Carla Johnson, from Immigration Enforcement, said: “Employers should remember that failing to carry out the correct right-to-work checks on staff can potentially lead to a heavy financial penalty.

“Using illegal labour is not a victimless crime; it cheats the taxpayer, undercuts honest employers and means legitimate job seekers are denied employment opportunities.

“I would urge those with detailed and specific information about immigration abuse to get in touch.”

People with information about suspected immigration abuse can report it at https://www.gov.uk/report-immigration-crime or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

