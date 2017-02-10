Search for Bayer 10k runners who will clock up ten out of ten

HAVE you taken part in all nine Bayer 10k runs?

If you have, and you plan to run this year, the organisers would like to hear from you.

Bayer and race organiser Newbury Athletic Club are celebrating the event’s 10th anniversary and would like to publicly acknowledge those dedicated participants who will have taken part in each one.

Race co-ordinator Wendy Elsey said: “This year every runner who completes the race or its associated junior races, will receive a 10th anniversary memento after they cross the line.

“There will also be a special presentation for any who are taking part in their 10th event, to mark their achievement.”

She added: “We’re already aware of one runner who has competed in all nine so far, and who has sent her entry in for this year’s event on May 28, so we’re really thrilled at this.

“To get in touch and tell us their story, runners will find a section where they can fill in details on the official entry form, and they can also get in touch via the email address, newbury10k@gmail.com on the Bayer website.”

The Bayer Newbury 10k, which takes place on Sunday, May 28, has become an established event in the town calendar, and since its inception in 2008, has raised well over £90,000 for charity.

Last year it raised £13,820, which was divided between hospices Naomi House and Jacksplace, and the race organiser, Newbury AC. This year the same organisations will be supported.

The Bayer Newbury 10k is multi-terrain, starting and finishing in Newbury Market Place, and taking in town roads, as well as woodland and footpaths alongside the Kennet and Avon Canal.

It is preceded by two junior races of around 900m metres and 1,500m, for ages five to 11 years and for under 16s respectively.