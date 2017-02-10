Door staff in Newbury to be given bodycams

DOOR staff in Newbury will be given bodycams as police look to make the town a "safer place to be".

Police say the measures are being introduced to help prevent alcohol related disorder and vulnerability in the night time economy.

Thames Valley Police will be introducing the cameras, as well as hand held breath test machines, to door staff at licensed premises in the town at a training event next week.

Police are inviting businesses and organisations to the event at Newbury Racecourse on Tuesday to highlight the vulnerable positions people can find themselves in while on a night out in the town.

Officers will provide guidance to help businesses recognise the different types of vulnerability and risks, and how these can manifest themselves in different ways.

Speaking about the training event, Inspector Matthew Lugg of Newbury Police Station said: "This will be a great opportunity for Newbury's businesses and charities to meet and engage with other people involved with the night time economy.

"We are making the format of the event as interactive as we can, and I am keen to ensure that we all work together to reduce vulnerability within the night time economy and make Newbury a safer place to be."

Businesses can register their interest in attending by emailing PC 6760 Chhetri at Newbury Police Station at Lucie.chhetri@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk.

The email should include the names of people attending and job title or business/ charity/ organisation that you represent.