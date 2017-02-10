go

Bomb alert at Newbury Racecourse development

'Unexploded device' turned out to be old fire extinguisher

John Garvey

John Garvey

BOMB disposal experts and police officers were called to the grounds of Newbury Racecourse today (Friday) following the discovery of a suspect device.

The metallic object was discovered on the building site at the complex just before 11am.

Head of Communications at the racecourse, Andy Clifton, said: "During routine construction works on the David Wilson Homes development site at the racecourse this morning, an unexploded device was unearthed. The Army’s bomb disposal team attended and the object has now been safely removed from site."

Later a spokesman for Thames Valley Police, Jack Abell, revealed the true nature of the 'device.'

He said: "Officers attended the scene along with a bomb disposal unit. The item was examined and was revealed to be an old fire extinguisher. The item will be disposed of and officers are now leaving the scene."

  Ihavenonickname

    10/02/2017 - 15:03

    Doesn't the tip charge for taking building waste now? Some cowboys will go to any lengths to avoid being charged!

