Charities invited to apply for share of £300,000

Greenham Common Trust has money to give away

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

GREENHAM Common Trust is making £300,000 available for local charitable projects – but anyone wishing to apply for the funds has just three weeks to apply.

Applications can be submitted via the website at www.thegoodexchange.com and should be received by Friday, March 3.

Eligible applications will then be reviewed and funding awarded to successful projects in early April.

Greenham Common Trust provides a total of £300,000 each year in reactive grants for a wide range of charitable projects aimed at benefitting the residents of West Berkshire.

The money is split equally between two rounds of funding during spring and autumn.

Projects missing out on funding in spring will have another opportunity to apply later in the year.

The deadline for autumn 2017 funding is mid-September. 

Applications will also be considered for Trust Top-Up, a scheme where Greenham Common Trust offers up to £5,000 of matched funding against public and company donations made online via The Good Exchange.

“To date we’ve donated more than £37m to more than 1,000 local organisations and charitable projects in the West Berkshire area,” said chief executive of Greenham Common Trust Chris Boulton.

“We use The Good Exchange, the successor to ‘findmeagrant’ to administer our applications, so please make your applications via this web portal.”

He added: “We support a wide range of projects that benefit our local communities.

“These include areas such as youth development, public safety, education, poverty relief, sport, culture, heritage and science, and rights and equality schemes.”

If you’d like to find out if your project is eligible for funding, or to submit an application, then visit the Greenham Common Trust website at www.greenham-common-trust.co.uk and click on ‘How to apply’.

Alternatively, you can call (01635) 817444.

