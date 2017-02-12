go

Musical medleys coming to Thatcham

Local group to perform West End showstoppers

A TOUCH of West End magic will be coming to Thatcham later this month.

The Kennet Amateur Theatrical Society (KATS) February show, West End Showstoppers, will bring songs and sketches to Kennet School.

Renditions from The Lion King, Sister Act the Musical, The Rocky Horror Show, Shrek the Musical, Mamma Mia! and Avenue Q will be among the performances. 

KATS show director John Hicks said: “There are more than 20 items in the show so the audience are certainly getting a feast of entertainment, all of which we are putting on with KATS’ attention to detail and superb production values.”

Performances will be staged at 7.30pm from next Thursday to Saturday, February 18 – with a matinee performance at 2.30pm on the Saturday.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from Picture IT in Thatcham High Street or by visiting www.kats.org.uk

