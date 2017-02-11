Eastbury Drink-driver 'couldn't walk properly' as he left pub

POLICE watched as an Eastbury man left the pub to get into his car – despite being unable to even walk properly.

The resulting conviction was 53-year-old Tex Alan Gerrard’s second for the offence of drink-driving in recent years, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, February 2.

Matthew Gauntlett, prosecuting, said officers watched as Mr Gerrard, who lives in Newbury Road, left the Starting Gate pub in Speen at around 6.25pm.

He said: “The officer says in a statement: ‘I saw a male walking from the pub to a vehicle. I noticed this male looked as if he was unable to walk straight.’

“As a result, the officer managed to get behind his vehicle and, when he pulled into the nearby Shell garage, he conducted a stop check.”

Tests showed 57mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Gerrard admitted driving a black Peugeot 207 on the A4 Bath Road after drinking more than the legal limit on January 18.

He has a previous conviction for an offence of drink-driving committed in 2010.

Court clerk Judith Lock reminded magistrates this rendered him liable to a mandatory minimum driving disqualification of three years.

Representing himself, Mr Gerrard told the court that he was currently jobless and relying on benefits.

He asked the court if he could retake the drink-drivers’ rehabilitation course, which would reduce any roads ban.

Magistrates said the fact that this was a second conviction with a 10-year period made the offence significantly more serious.

However they allowed Mr Gerrard to opt to take the course.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

No order was made for costs because of his current lack of means.

In addition, Mr Gerrard was banned from the roads for four years.