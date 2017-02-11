Newbury's A339 access junction starts to take shape

NEWBURY’S new £1.9m link road from the A339 began to emerge this week – and the new junction is on course to open on March 20.

Work on the final phase of the scheme to link the A339 with Fleming Road continues next week, with further lane closures, and drivers are urged to allow extra time for journeys, or use a different route.

West Berkshire Council confirmed on Tuesday that the recent installation of the central reservation between the River Kennet bridge and Fleming Road had proceeded well, with all kerbs laid and in-filled with tarmac.

WBC said: “If we don’t experience excessively wet or cold conditions, we aim to open the new junction on March 20.”

Work on the central reservation caused long tailbacks of traffic last Friday afternoon, as a tipper lorry made a delivery of the tarmac, with vehicles almost gridlocked around the Robin Hood Roundabout.

Next week will see the installation of traffic islands on the A339 adjacent to Fleming Road and continued construction of the central reservation as far as the Robin Hood roundabout.

These new islands will serve as the pedestrian crossing places across the A339, in addition to accommodating signals to filter traffic in and out of the London Road Industrial Estate.

Work will also continue next week to construct the emerging new carriageway in Fleming Road.

Drivers then face a further four to five weeks of lane closures, plus an additional one to two weeks to finish the project and tidy up the site.

Meanwhile, the council has issued a plea to consider, if possible, making journeys on foot through town, especially during busy traffic periods.

The scheme is Government-funded via the Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Lane closures will be in place next week in both directions, weekdays between 9.30am and 3.30pm.