Search launched to find missing Calcot man

'Raymond, if you are reading this please call police as we want to make sure you are safe and well'

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information to trace a missing man from Calcot who was last seen in Reading.

Raymond Haycock, aged 54, was last seen in Redlands Road, Reading, at approximately 9am yesterday. 

Mr Haycock is described as white, of large build, about 5ft 8ins tall, with short brown receding hair and has blue eyes.

When he was last seen he was wearing a green jacket, a blue fleece, a green polo shirt, blue jeans, and was carrying a black holdall.

He normally wears glasses.

Raymond is from Calcot but has some links to Basingstoke, Hampshire.

Investigating officer, Insp Andy Amor said: "Raymond, if you are reading this please call police as we want to make sure you are safe and well.

"I would urge members of the public to keep an eye out for Raymond. If you think you see him please call police immediately via 101."

