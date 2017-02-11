go

Man missing from Calcot found safe and well

Police locate missing man thanks to help from the public

A man who went missing from his home in Calcot yesterday has been located.

Raymond Haycock was found safe and well this afternoon thanks to people providing police with information.

An appeal to find Mr Haycock was launched after the 54-year-old was last seen in Reading at 9am on Friday.

Man missing from Calcot found safe and well
Police locate missing man thanks to help from the public

Police locate missing man thanks to help from the public

 
