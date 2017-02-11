Man missing from Calcot found safe and well

Newbury MP Richard Benyon votes in favour of triggering Brexit negotiations
A man who went missing from his home in Calcot yesterday has been located.
Raymond Haycock was found safe and well this afternoon thanks to people providing police with information.
An appeal to find Mr Haycock was launched after the 54-year-old was last seen in Reading at 9am on Friday.
Thanks to information from the public we have found missing man Raymond Haycock. We appreciate the help from the public & media. pic.twitter.com/WToKEhpJwc— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) February 11, 2017
