Thatcham men arrested in connection with an assault outside a Newbury pub

Victim's jaw broken after he was punched and kicked

John Herring

John Herring

TWO men from Thatcham have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a man outside a Newbury pub.

The victim of the attack, a 23-year-old man, was approached by two men outside the Slug and Lettuce in Market Place between 3am and 4.40am on January 15. 

The man was floored by a punch from one of the two attackers and was then kicked while he lay on the floor.

His attackers then ran off towards the Wharf.

The victim's jaw was broken in the attack and he received treatment at the John Radcliffe Hospital.

Two men from Thatcham, aged 20 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and are on police bail until March 13.

  • Ihavenonickname

    11/02/2017 - 19:07

    Just lock the b*stsrd up and throw away the key!

    • redhead

      11/02/2017 - 19:07

      yep!

