Police called to affray at Newbury playground

Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fight that broke out in a Newbury playground.

Two boys were seen fighting in City Playground off Andover Road and the sound of an object smashing was heard.

A group of men were standing nearby at the time of the affray, which took place at around 3.10pm on Thursday, Febraury 9.

One of the boys fighting was wearing a blue coat with white on it. Police have no further descriptions of the boys at this time.

The incident was reported to police and officers attended the scene.

Investigating officer PC Gary Hemmings said: "I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information about what happened.

"This happened on a main thoroughfare for the neighbouring secondary school and there are some houses which overlook the area. Members of the public were walking through the park at around the time of the incident so I would appeal to these people to contact police if you have not already spoken to officers."

Four boys have been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident.

A 15-year-old from Thatcham, a 15-year-old from Newbury, a 16-year-old from Newbury and a 15-year-old from Chieveley have been released on police bail until March 13.

Anyone with any information should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.