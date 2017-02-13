Drivers' lucky escape in Inkpen two-vehicle collision

Newbury MP Richard Benyon votes in favour of triggering Brexit negotiations
DRIVERS had a lucky escape this morning (Monday) after a lorry overturned in Inkpen, following a two-vehicle collision.
According to Thames Valley Police (TVP), police were called at 8.41am to Craven Road, after a collision involving a lorry and a car.
No-one was hurt.
Two pumps from Newbury Fire Station were called at 8.46am and firefighters made the vehicles and scene safe before departing at 9.11am
Ambulance services were also at the scene
Elaine59
13/02/2017 - 18:06
Very pleased nobody was hurt but why was the Hungerford-Inkpen road still closed by a police vehicle at 1530? Overreaction once again.
