Drivers' lucky escape in Inkpen two-vehicle collision

DRIVERS had a lucky escape this morning (Monday) after a lorry overturned in Inkpen, following a two-vehicle collision.

According to Thames Valley Police (TVP), police were called at 8.41am to Craven Road, after a collision involving a lorry and a car.

No-one was hurt.

Two pumps from Newbury Fire Station were called at 8.46am and firefighters made the vehicles and scene safe before departing at 9.11am

Ambulance services were also at the scene