Drivers' lucky escape in Inkpen two-vehicle collision

No-one hurt after lorry overturns

Jane Meredith

Jane Meredith

01635 886637

Traffic - Phil Cannings

DRIVERS had a lucky escape this morning (Monday) after a lorry overturned in Inkpen, following a two-vehicle collision.

According to Thames Valley Police (TVP), police were called at 8.41am to Craven Road, after a collision involving a lorry and a car.

No-one was hurt.

Two pumps from Newbury Fire Station were called at 8.46am and firefighters made the vehicles and scene safe before departing at 9.11am

Ambulance services were also at the scene

  • Elaine59

    13/02/2017 - 18:06

    Very pleased nobody was hurt but why was the Hungerford-Inkpen road still closed by a police vehicle at 1530? Overreaction once again.

Drivers' lucky escape in Kintbury two-vehicle collision
Drivers' lucky escape in Inkpen two-vehicle collision

No-one hurt after lorry overturns

1comment

 
