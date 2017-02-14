Exclusive: Thatcham paedophile teacher's rape victim speaks out

THE schoolboy raped by predatory paedophile Robert ‘Alan’ Neill has spoken publicly for the first time.

Now a grown man, the former pupil of Kennet School, Thatcham, branded Neill a “monster” and repeated accusations of failings in transparency.

Last week it was revealed that a Serious Case Review into child sex abuse in Thatcham found that predators like Neill went undetected because opportunities to catch them were missed.

The victim, who is entitled to lifelong anonymity, tells this week's Newbury Weekly News: “Kennet School is a good school, but they kept things to themselves...they didn’t open up their investigation to anyone else.”

Neill, then aged 63, was jailed for 21 years in March, 2016, after being convicted of 10 counts of sexual offences, including raping a boy under 16, between 1988 and 2003.

The victim said he believed Neill had abused even more children and added: “I’m sure there are others who haven’t come forward. The man’s a monster."

