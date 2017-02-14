go

Exclusive: Thatcham paedophile teacher's rape victim speaks out

Robert Neill was a 'monster' and Kennet School 'kept things to themselves'

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Thatcham teacher jailed for child sex offences

THE schoolboy raped by predatory paedophile Robert ‘Alan’ Neill has spoken publicly for the first time.

Now a grown man, the former pupil of Kennet School, Thatcham, branded Neill a “monster” and repeated accusations of failings in transparency.

Last week it was revealed that a Serious Case Review into child sex abuse in Thatcham found that predators like Neill went undetected because opportunities to catch them were missed.

The victim, who is entitled to lifelong anonymity, tells this week's Newbury Weekly News: “Kennet School is a good school, but they kept things to themselves...they didn’t open up their investigation to anyone else.”

Neill, then aged 63, was jailed for 21 years in March, 2016, after being convicted of 10 counts of sexual offences, including raping a boy under 16, between 1988 and 2003.

The victim said he believed Neill had abused even more children and added: “I’m sure there are others who haven’t come forward. The man’s a monster."

For the full interview, see this week's NWN.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury man sentenced for vicious attack outside Diamond Tap pub

Newbury man sentenced for vicious attack outside Diamond Tap pub

Newbury nail bar raided by immigration officers

Newbury nail bar raided by immigration officers

West Berkshire Council leader seriously injured in car crash

West Berkshire Council leader seriously injured in car crash

Police called to affray at Newbury playground

Police called to affray at Newbury playground

News

Horrific Kennet School rape case prompts Serious Case Review
Home

Exclusive: Thatcham paedophile teacher's rape victim speaks out

Robert Neill branded a 'monster' and Kennet School 'kept things to themselves'

 
Hungerford Rugby Club welcomes 'help for Heroes' walkers
Hungerford

Hungerford Rugby Club welcomes 'help for Heroes' walkers

“We looked after them, made sure they were fed and watered for the night and spent an evening watching Six Nations games.”

 
Home

Do you know more than Thatcham's mayor?

 
Home

Police crack down on Thatcham drivers 

 
Home

Newbury Weekly News £20,000 birthday giveaway

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33