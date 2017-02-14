Do you know more than Thatcham's mayor?

ARE you smarter than Thatcham mayor Ellen Crumly?

Put your general knowledge to the test against her team in the Thatcham Mayor’s Charity Quiz.

A table is £40 for teams up to eight people. The night includes nibbles, but you are asked to bring your own drinks and glassware.

Money raised will be donated to Mrs Crumly’s charities, Breast Cancer Care and the West Berkshire Community Hospital League of Friends.

The quiz will be held on Saturday, March 4, at the Frank Hutchings Community Hall, from 6.30pm.

Call (01635) 863592 or email enquiries@thatchamtowncouncil.gov.uk.