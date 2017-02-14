Newbury Weekly News £20,000 birthday giveaway

THE Newbury Weekly News is 150 years old this week, and to celebrate we are giving away £10,000 for local good causes – with every pound match-funded by the Greenham Common Trust.

‘The Newbury’, as it is fondly known, was launched on February 7, 1867, and we have been at the heart of community and business life in West Berkshire ever since.

Our charity giveaway is just one way we are celebrating our milestone anniversary.

In this week’s Newbury Weekly News – the sister paper of the Newbury & Thatcham Advertiser – you will find a free copy of the very first edition of the paper– a true piece of history that you can enjoy and keep.

And a West Berks Brewery have produced a special beer to help the celebrations along.

It is called Mr Blacket and Mr Turner, after the newspaper’s founders, and you will shortly find it on sale in local pubs as well as the West Berkshire Brewery shop in Yattendon.

Two weeks ago the paper featured on Meridian News and BBC Berkshire covered its birthday on its breakfast show on Tuesday.

There will be many more celebrations in the year ahead, but to kick off, charities are invited to apply for the £20,000 NWN anniversary giveaway.

Good causes should register with The Good Exchange (www.thegoodexchange.com) by the end of April and a shortlist of 15 will be selected.

The Good Exchange is a new fundraising platform which brings together organisations and institutions offering grants to those local charitable projects seeking funding, through auto-matching criteria.

As a fundraising platform, The Good Exchange is unique as it brings together public donations, fundraising activities and institutional grants.

NWN readers will then be asked to select the charities they think most deserve the money.

With the matched funding from Greenham Common Trust, the good cause on The Good Exchange with the most votes will get £10,000, the organisation in second place will receive £6,000 and the one in the third place will be given £4,000.

Chris Boulton, chief executive of the Greenham Common Trust, said: “We are delighted to help the Newbury Weekly News celebrate their 150th anniversary with this match funding for good causes in the community we both serve and look forward to hearing about the successful applications.”

We'll bring you more details on registering and the shortlist in the coming weeks.