West Berkshire Council leader seriously injured in car crash

Roger Croft's wife dies in collision

THE leader of West Berkshire Council, Roger Croft, has been seriously injured in a car accident which claimed the life of his wife.

A statement from the council tonight read: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm that the leader of the Council, Councillor Roger Croft and his wife have been involved in a serious car accident while travelling in France.

"Roger's wife died in the accident and Roger has been seriously injured and is currently in hospital in a stable condition.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Roger, his family and friends and they have asked for privacy at this very difficult time."

In the meantime, Councillor Graham Jones as Deputy Leader will be assuming the role of leader until further notice.

 

  • Streetbloke76

    13/02/2017 - 21:09

    If ever proof was needed that you need to get rid of this stupid and inane "How Do You Feel Reading This Story?" reaction emoji vote then here it is.

  • Davegre

    13/02/2017 - 20:08

    From all the team here at Village Eye Magazine - our shock and sadness - it's all so much to take in ..but Roger , please be strong and come home and let's all take it from there. Much love to you and your family - Hellen, Jackie, David & Zahra @ VE xxxxx

