Vans destroyed in Newbury cleaning service blaze

TWO vans were destroyed in a blaze at a Newbury cleaning service business last night (Monday).

Two pumps from Newbury Fire Station were called at 11pm to Berendsen, in Faraday Road, where three vans were on fire.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hosereels and foam to extinguish the blaze.

No-one was hurt.

Two of the vans were destroyed.

The cause remained under investigation today.

Firefighters left the scene at 12.30pm.