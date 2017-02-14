Valentine's Day search for loving home together

On Valentine’s Day today (Tues) one Romeo is in hot pursuit of his Juliet - four-legged dynamo, Flo.

Meet four-year-olds, Romeo and Flo, who are pining for a loving home together.

Flo – who wears the trousers in their relationship – is always charging around, playing, with Romeo following closely behind her.

Nicki Barrow, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust, Newbury, said:

“Chinese Crested Dog, Flo, and Chihuahua, Romeo, are a hilarious double act.

Flo is the brains of their relationship and Romeo just dotes on her! Although the pair rely on each other, they have lovely little characters and absolutely adore snuggling up on someone’s lap after a walk.

“A little worried at first around new people, Romeo and Flo are looking for a calm home with understanding owners who will give them time to adjust and settle. The fun pair will benefit from continuing the positive training they have started with an owner who is at home most of the time as they do enjoy having humans around to pamper them! They can live with children aged 11 years and over.”

If you are interested in offering Flo and Romeo a new home together, then please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk. Flo and Romeo are currently in a foster care enjoying home comforts, so please call in advance of visiting the rehoming centre.

Dogs Trust Newbury is located at Plumb’s Farm, Hamstead Marshall, Newbury, Berks, RG20 0HR.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for nearly 17,000 stray and abandoned dogs each year through its network of 20 Rehoming Centres across the UK and one in Ireland.