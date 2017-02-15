go

Richard Benyon backs farmers as Britain prepares to leave EU

"It is hard to think of anywhere where the changes will be more far-reaching than agriculture"

RICHARD Benyon has pledged to make sure British farmers have as much access as possible to European markets following the nation’s exit from the EU.

The Newbury MP met with members of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) recently and gave his backing to their plans for farming post-Brexit.

Representatives from all farming sectors were keen to explain why the agricultural sector needs to be a priority for the Government throughout EU negotiations.

Mr Benyon said: “The UK’s decision to leave the European Union will have an impact on every sector of our economy. But it is hard to think of anywhere where the changes will be more far-reaching than agriculture.”

“Farming has always formed the bedrock of communities up and down the country and we must recognise its important contribution to the economy, both regionally and nationally.”

The NFU is urging the Government to work for the best possible access to the EU when the UK leaves the single market.

NFU deputy president Minette Batters said leaving the EU would create a defining opportunity for British farming.

She said: “The country relies on the thousands of workers that come from EU countries and further afield to pick the nation’s fruit, flowers and vegetables.

“So, we need the best possible access to trade with Europe, and we need access to a reliable and competent workforce.”

