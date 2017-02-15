Plans submitted for new primary school in Newbury

WEST Berkshire Council has submitted a planning application for a new primary school at Sandleford Park in south Newbury, which includes an access road on to the A339.

The proposed development is for a school – to be called Highwood Primary – on the land adjacent to Newbury College and associated works, including car parking and soft and hard play areas.

A 26-place nursery is also required as part of the project.

The council says the new single-storey building will provide up to 210 pupil places to support the need within south Newbury.

It is intended for the new school to open in September 2018, starting with an intake of 30 foundation pupils and increasing by 30 pupils year-on-year until the school reaches full capacity.

In addition, there are expected to be up to 23 full-time members of staff.

The council says the design for Highwood Primary School has been undertaken with an educational focus to give pupils of the school the best possible outcomes.

The development requires the construction of a new vehicular and pedestrian route to connect the school site to the local road network.

The planning application includes a new junction with the A339 (although not all funding has been secured yet) and a link road across open grassland to connect either side of the school access loop.

This link road is intended to serve the proposed Sandleford Park housing site, as well as provide an access to the school.

Initially, the school will be accessed via a temporary road which links through the main Newbury College site and accesses the A339 via Monks Lane.

The drop-off loop allows for bus access as well as larger vehicles for deliveries and refuse collection which can access a service area.

There is separate dedicated on-site parking for staff totalling 23 spaces, and two disabled bays located with direct access to the main entrance.

Vehicular traffic is clearly separated from pedestrians and the paved areas for pedestrians directly connect with the school main entrance and side playground access gates.

In its application, West Berkshire Council says: “We believe the school will complement its immediate environment by providing a quality teaching environment for the benefit of its pupils and staff, and will also act as a community hub for the neighbourhood.”

The new road access has been designed by Archibald Shaw Engineers.



