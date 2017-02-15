Newbury Building Society Boost for cancer care charity

THE Newbury and District Cancer Care Trust (NDCCT) has been nominated as chosen charity partner by two branches of the Newbury Building Society.

The charity was nominated by staff in the Newbury and Thatcham outlets and then won a customer vote to be both branches’ new charity for 2017.

As well as fundraising events and use of volunteer days, staff and members of the society will have the opportunity to assist in raising awareness of the work the trust undertakes.

A senior manager for the Newbury Building Society, Jane Bosher, said: “We’re delighted to announce our new partnership with Newbury District Cancer Care Trust.

“This is a fantastic charity providing support and information to local people who have been diagnosed.

“The support can range from being there to listen to family’s worries and concerns, to making sure that people have a way of getting to their appointments.”

NDCCT chairman, David Ball, said: “We’re delighted the Newbury and Thatcham branches of Newbury Building Society have announced their support.

“As a local charity supporting local people we are entirely dependent upon the generosity of the local community for our income.”

He added: “We have embarked on a major project – The Rosemary Appeal – to fund the construction of a new dialysis and cancer care centre at the West Berkshire Hospital.

“Newbury Building Society has been supportive of The Rosemary Appeal and has set up the necessary account for donations.”

The Newbury and Thatcham branches of the building society have a number of volunteering and fundraising events planned, including selling calendars and helping out at the car boot sale stall run for the charity.