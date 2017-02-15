Tributes paid to Burghfield schoolboy who died in "tragic incident" at Reading Topshop

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Burghfield schoolboy who died in what is being described as a “tragic incident” at The Oracle Shopping Centre in Reading on Monday.

Kaden Reddick, aged 10 and a year six pupil at Garland Junior School, was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after a display unit fell on top of him at the Topshop store.

Thames Valley Police has launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Today (Wednesday), his family said: "Kaden was a loving, cheeky, energetic boy whose death will leave a huge empty hole in the lives of everybody that knew him. Our house feels empty without him.

"Kaden loved family holidays, with swimming being his favourite pastime. He was always the first one in any pool or the sea. It didn't matter how cold it was, he would jump in, trying to get everyone to join him.

"Kaden was a very creative boy, who loved school. He was going to be helping with making the props for the next school play, and he had set up his bedroom as a classroom to play with his siblings, labelling his room Strawberry class. He was also adventurous; loving to play outside on his bike, or with his friends in the woods.

"For us the saddest part of Kaden's death is that he will never be able to fulfil his potential. He was looking forward to driving his older brothers moped, driving a car, becoming a teacher, or visiting impossibly distant countries to him such as China. It is so hard to comprehend he will never do these things.

"Kaden will be forever remembered by us; with him looking down from the stars, and us looking up and smiling at all of our loving memories of him. He was much loved by all of his family and friends, and will be hugely missed by his siblings, and everyone else who was touched by his warmth and love."

His school, Garland Junior, described him as an “energetic young man who enjoyed helping others.”

In a tribute to the youngster, the school said: “It is with deep sadness that we can confirm that one of our pupils, Kaden Reddick, died on Monday.

“Kaden’s death has come as a shock to the school community and his loss will be felt by all our pupils, teaching staff and governors.

“Kaden was a pupil in year six and an energetic young man who enjoyed helping others.

“Although the school is on half-term holiday we have contacted the pupils and parents to inform them of the sad news.

“When the new term starts on Monday pupils will be offered support by staff within the school and from other professionals.

“Today we send our heart-felt condolences to Kaden’s family and our thoughts will remain with them as they come to terms with his death.

“In time, we will discuss with them how our school can best pay tribute to Kaden.”

A date for a post-mortem has not yet been set.

Det Supt Paul Hayles of Force CID based at Reading police station, said: "This is a tragic incident in which a boy has lost his life.

“We are supporting the boy's family to assist them at this very difficult time.

"We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death, a scene watch is in place at the Topshop store and is likely to be in place for some time.

"Detectives are now working with the local authority and the store owners to gather all of the information on how this incident happened.”

Thames Valley Police were called to the The Oracle at 4.15pm on Monday.