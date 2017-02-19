Active young dog seeks active new owner

AN ACTIVE young collie is seeking an equally active new owner with a view to agility training.

Sweet youngster Lollie is a very active girl. She is searching for an equally active home with an owner who will keep her mentally and physically stimulated.

Lollie loves to make canine chums, and after a busy day playing, she enjoys chilling out on the sofa for snuggles.

Nicki Barrow, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Newbury, said:

“Nine-month-old Lollie is currently in a foster home, enjoying her home comforts, but she is looking for a permanent loving home. Her foster carer tells us that she has settled in extremely well.

Lollie is an affectionate girl who loves training – she’s a very clever Collie who has great potential to learn ‘fly ball’ and agility.She is looking for an adult-only home, with four-legged friends to play with and show her the ropes.

Ideally, she would like owners who have breed experience, and a rural setting would be perfect for our countryside-loving lady.”

If you are interested in giving Lollie a home, then please contact Dogs Trust Newbury, telephone 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk. Given that Lollie is in foster care, please call in advance of visiting the rehoming centre.

Dogs Trust Newbury is located at Plumb’s Farm, Hamstead Marshall, Newbury, Berks, RG20 0HR.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for over 15,000 stray and abandoned dogs each year through its network of 20 Rehoming Centres across the UK and one in Ireland.