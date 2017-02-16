Saddle up for Mencap Raceday

THE last few tables are still up for grabs at West Berkshire Mencap’s annual Charity Race Day at Newbury Racecourse on Friday, March 3.

The event is the charity’s biggest fundraising event of the year and helps raise much-needed funds for people with learning disabilities.

Organisers are urging local individuals, organisations and businesses to secure the remaining tables with the promise of a full day of racing plus a three-course lunch and afternoon tea.

The day includes a Champagne reception and a gourmet three-course lunch and wine. There is also the chance to bid for experiences in a silent auction.

West Berkshire Mencap chief executive Leila Ferguson said: “You don’t have to love horseracing to have a fantastic day with us.

“We can accept bookings of one to 10 people and all money raised will be used to support services for children and adults with learning disabilities.

“More than 250 places have already been snapped up and the event is supported by more than 20 local and national businesses.

“Simply by attending or donating a prize to our raffle, you will be helping to raise money for children and adults with learning disabilities in your local area.”

Contact the charity on (01635) 41464 or email info@wbmencap.org to book or if you would like to supply an auction prize.