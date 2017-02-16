Get set for Pancake action!

THE best flippin’ event of the Newbury calendar – the Newbury Pancake Race – is fast approaching.

Teams are limbering up for the event on Shrove Tuesday (February 28) in a bid to be named grand final winners 2017, with the race sponsored by the Newbury Weekly News.

The accolades of best dressed team and best pancake tosser, sponsored by Henwick Properties and Gecko Communications respectively, are also up for grabs.

Money raised from the event, organised by Soroptomist International Newbury and District, will be donated to The Rosemary Appeal, a £4.5m campaign to build a state-of-the-art cancer care and renal dialysis unit at West Berkshire Community Hospital.

Registration on the day opens at 11.30am and the first heat kicks off at noon. Teams of four can be entered at £20 a team.

After the races, the mayor of Newbury, Julian Swift-Hook, will toss pancakes from the town hall balcony to teams and children.

People are invited to pop into St Nicolas’ church hall for a pancake lunch from 12.15pm.

Participating teams so far are Irwin Mitchell Solicitors; The Breeze; Ross Brooke Accountants; Gardner Leader Solicitors; St. Nicolas’ Church; Newbury Building Society; Corn Exchange; Healthwatch West Berkshire; Time to Talk; and Briars Dental Centre.

Race sponsors are Accounting & Taxation Centre; Briars Dental Centre; and Irwin Mitchell Solicitors.