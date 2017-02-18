WILDLIFE spotting, sport, music and art exhibitions are among this weekend's (Feb 18/19) line-up.

Saturday kicks off with a legstretcher, Wild at Heart: Bird Walk, from 10am to 12.30pm, at Bowdown Woods and Lower Farm Lake, with members of the Newbury District Ornithological Club (NDOC) on hand and hot drinks at the hide. For more information/location/booking visit www.bbowt.org.uk/whats-on

Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society (Oxon, Berks, Bucks) host a 2pm lecture entitled: Saqqara’s Abandoned Tombs Beside the Unas Pyramid Causeway, presented by Dr Yvonne Harpur at the Oakwood Centre, Headley Road, Woodley. Visitors welcome (£3).

Rugby fans should head for Henwick for the 2.30pm start of a match which sees Thatcham take on Wycombe.

Also this afternoon is the Greenham War and Peace project 2017, an open meeting for anyone interested in volunteering on the project, from 4pm to 6pm, St Mary’s Church hall, New Road, Greenham. Contact Ameneh at Rosa Productions, email ameneh@rosaproductions.co.uk. Continues tomorrow (Sun) from 2pm to 4pm.

The two-day (Sat and Sun) Fundraising Exhibition Weekend, 11am to 3pm, is at City Arts, Hampton Road, Newbury, 100 Canvases provides chance to buy unique artwork. All funds raised towards the renovation of the Wesleyan Chapel Arts Hub, Hampton Road, Newbury. Private view – email: info@cityartsnewbury.co.uk.

Youngsters have chance to shine this evening at Newbury Talent IV, presented by Young Corn Exchange, at 7pm, Corn Exchange, Newbury. Box office 0845 5218218

Nominated for Folk Singer of the Year award by BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017, is Jim Causley: with Forgotten Kingdom, starts 8pm, at New Greenham Arts. Box office 0845 5218218

Best duo in the 2014 BBC Folk Awards/nominated again last year (2016), Philip Henry and Hannah Martin perform from 8pm to 10pm, at ACE Space, St Nicholas Road, Newbury. www.acespace.org.uk/wordpress/events/phillip-henry-hannah-martin/

On Sunday, netball fans should head off early to Kennet school, Stoney Lane, Thatcham, for the start of a 8.30am match.

There is also canoeing, at 11am, with the 1st Watersudde series race Bedwyn to Newbury finishing at the wharf.

This afternoon relax with Pete Allen Reeds’n’Rhythm, 3pm, at the Chequers Hotel, Newbury. Tickets on the door £12.50 (cash only)

Watermill Sunday Sessions feature Smitty’s Big Four, at 3pm. Box office (01635) 46044. www.watermill.org.uk

Also on Sunday, at 3pm, is an electronic organ concert, spanning the decades, played live by Mark Thompson, at the William Penney Theatre, AWE Rec. Society, Tadley. Interval, refreshments, raffle. £8 at the door. Contact Sylvia (0118) 932 3971.

More musical entertainment at 4pm, with a modern barbershop quartet, at the Old Bluecoat School, Thatcham. Tea and cake from 3.30pm. Tickets £10 adult, £5 school children, from Lily’s Ladies fashions, Kingsland Centre, Thatcham, or on the door. For more info phone (01635) 292770