Can you come up with a theme for this year's Newbury Carnival?

ORGANISERS of Newbury Carnival 2017 are asking the public to come up with ideas for the theme of this year’s big event.

Following ‘Going for Gold’ in 2011, 2013’s ‘Travels through Time: Past, Present and Future’ and 2015’s ‘Heroes and Villains’ the Newbury Carnival Committee is hoping this year’s theme will be equally inspirational.

The committee says the theme needs to be wide-ranging and simple to suit the huge range of charities, schools, nurseries, businesses, and activity groups that take part every carnival year.

This year Newbury Carnival will be on Sunday, July 16.

The carnival parade will start at 2pm and the procession will wind through the town centre and finish in Park Way while the carnival fete will once again be in Victoria Park.

Ideas for the theme can be suggested on Twitter or Facebook or by visiting http://newburycarnival.info/