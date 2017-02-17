Volunteers meet their perfect match

MORE than 150 people attended an event designed to match up volunteers with companies across West Berkshire.

The ‘speed volunteering’ event was organised by the Volunteer Centre West Berkshire and held in Caffè Nero in Northbrook Street.

It was opened by volunteer centre patron David Jones, of Jones Robinson, which sponsored the event.

Volunteer centre director Garry Poulson welcomed Mr Jones and other guests, including West Berkshire Council’s vice chairwoman Carol Jackson-Doerge and mayor and mayoress of Newbury, Julian Swift-Hook and Tessa Olson.

The mayor of Thatcham, Ellen Crumly, her husband, Thatcham district councillor Richard Crumly, and the vice chairman of the trustees of the volunteer centre, Peter Fergusson, also attended.

Mr Poulson said: “The 20 organisations that attended will now be busy doing the important work of following up on the enquiries that they had.

“They all reported other benefits as well as potential volunteers.

“The networking opportunities were of particular note, as was the friendly supportive and relaxed atmosphere that was created.”

Further ‘speed volunteering’ events will be held in different parts of the district over the coming months.