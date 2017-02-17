go

Volunteers meet their perfect match

More than 150 attend event at Caffè Nero

More than 150 volunteers attend event at Caffè Nero

MORE than 150 people attended an event designed to match up volunteers with companies across West Berkshire.

The ‘speed volunteering’ event was organised by the Volunteer Centre West Berkshire and held in Caffè Nero in Northbrook Street.

It was opened by volunteer centre patron David Jones, of Jones Robinson, which sponsored the event.

Volunteer centre director Garry Poulson welcomed Mr Jones and other guests, including West Berkshire Council’s vice chairwoman Carol Jackson-Doerge and mayor and mayoress of Newbury, Julian Swift-Hook and Tessa Olson.

The mayor of Thatcham, Ellen Crumly, her husband, Thatcham district councillor Richard Crumly, and the vice chairman of the trustees of the volunteer centre, Peter Fergusson, also attended. 

Mr Poulson said: “The 20 organisations that attended will now be busy doing the important work of following up on the enquiries that they had.

“They all reported other benefits as well as potential volunteers.

“The networking opportunities were of particular note, as was the friendly supportive and relaxed atmosphere that was created.”

Further ‘speed volunteering’ events will be held in different parts of the district over the coming months.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

West Berkshire Council leader seriously injured in car crash

West Berkshire Council leader seriously injured in car crash

Prohibition boss devastated at being 'forced to close'

Raise a glass to Prohibition

Tributes paid to Burghfield schoolboy who died in "tragic incident" at Reading Topshop

Tributes paid to Burghfield schoolboy who died in "tragic incident" at Reading Topshop

Exclusive: Thatcham paedophile teacher's rape victim speaks out

Horrific Kennet School rape case prompts Serious Case Review

News

Search for predators who 'hunted' woman in West Berkshire woods
News

Search for predators who 'hunted' woman in West Berkshire woods

'Kidnap motive' of 'determined and organised' men dressed in hunting gear

1comment

 
Can you come up with a theme for this year's Newbury Carnival?
News

Can you come up with a theme for this year's Newbury Carnival?

Organisers ask public to put forward ideas

1comment

 
News

Volunteers meet their perfect match

 
Hampshire

Album of photographs returning to aristocratic roots

 
News

Driver's lucky escape after car overturns at Crookham

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33