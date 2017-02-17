Memorial to George Michael considered for Goring

A MEMORIAL in Goring to the singer George Michael, who lived in the village, was on the parish council’s agenda on Monday evening.

Clerk to Goring on Thames parish council, Colin Ratcliffe, confirmed the council had discussed the possibility of a memorial to the superstar, who died at his home there on Christmas Day.

The council decided to set up a working group to look into the level of interest in the idea, including consultations with interested groups such as Michael’s estate and family, villagers, the wider community and fans.

Fans laid hundreds of floral tributes to George Michael outside his Goring home and travelled from far and wide to pay their respects following his death.

The singer’s funeral, which is likely to be a private, family arrangement, cannot take place until an inquest has been opened into the death.

The Oxfordshire coroner’s office confirmed on Wednesday that an inquest into the death had not yet been opened.

Thames Valley Police spokesman James Wiliiams yesterday confirmed a file was being prepared for the coroner and the death was not being treated as suspicious, with test results still awaited for the post mortem examination.