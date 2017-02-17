Victoria Park Nursery praised by inspectors

VICTORIA Park Nursery School and Family Hub in Newbury continues to be ‘outstanding’, according to Ofsted inspectors.

Last month, the nursery welcomed a visit from inspectors, who deemed that the quality of education has been maintained since the last inspection in 2012.

In the report, inspectors found the quality of the learning environment at the school was ‘superb’ and said that parents are ‘rightly delighted’ with the care and support their children receive and the progress they make.

The report says staff, both new and experienced, support a clear vision to develop children’s confidence, independence and enthusiasm for life-long learning and members of the governing body make frequent visits and show high levels of commitment.

Children whose circumstances make them vulnerable receive high-quality support and participate in nurturing activities such as breakfast club.

Headteacher Fiona Bridger-Wilkinson said: “We are delighted with this report.

“It is so incredibly rewarding to have our efforts so highly praised and we are committed to not only maintaining these standards but to continually raise them.”

Next steps for the schools and governors are to further refine their new tracking system so that it can be seen at glance how well children are progressing in specific areas of their learning.

West Berkshire Council’s executive member for children and young people, Lynne Doherty (Con, Northcroft), said: “It is difficult to add to such an exceptional report except to congratulate all concerned.

“The staff, governors, parents and children are all doing an incredible job and have created the ultimate learning environment.

“I am very proud of this great nursery school.”