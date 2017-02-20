go

Drivers advised to be aware of road closures through West Berkshire

Overnight closures on the M4 and A34 taking place this week

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

roadworks

Major routes through West Berkshire will be closed over night this week.

Resurfacing and bridge work on the M4 between junctions 12 Theale to 13 Chieveley will the westbound carriageway closed between 10pm and 6am, from Thursday, February 23 for two nights.

In addition, work to refurbish the bridges which carry the M4 over Dark Lane and Ashampstead Road continues this week.

To allow for narrow lanes to be installed the westbound carriageway between junctions 12 and 13 will be closed between 10pm and 6am on Saturday, February 25. 

The eastbound carriageway between junctions 13 and 12 will be closed between 10pm and 6am, on Sunday, February 26. 

A signed diversion will be in place via the A4 during the closures.

Work on the A34 will also be carried out this week. 

The southbound carriageway from the Chieveley Junction to the A4 at Speen will be closed between 10pm and 6am, until tomorrow (Tuesday, February 21). A signed diversion will be in place via Newbury.

The closure is to allow road markings to be repainted. 

And resurfacing work will as see the northbound carriageway closed overnight between Bullington Cross to Highclere. 

The carriageway will be closed from the A303 (Bullington Cross) to the A343 (Wash Common) between 10pm and 6am, from Monday, February 20 for 11 week nights.  

A signed diversion will be in place via the A303, Andover and A343.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Search for predators who 'hunted' woman in West Berkshire woods

Search for predators who 'hunted' woman in West Berkshire woods

Prohibition boss devastated at being 'forced to close'

Raise a glass to Prohibition

Memorial to George Michael considered for Goring

Goring parish council consider George Michael memorial

Driver in road rage terror as other motorists join the fray

Police car_shutterstock

News

Woman thrown into air after shock from power lines on A339 near Kingsclere
News

Woman thrown into air after shock from power lines on A339 near Kingsclere

Lorry driver receives burns after vehicle comes into contact with live wires

8comments

 
M4 Newbury to Theale lorry fluid leak
News

M4 Newbury to Theale lorry fluid leak

Firefighters called to scene

 
News

Drivers advised to be aware of road closures through West Berkshire

 
News

Woman thrown into air after shock from power lines on A339 near Kingsclere

 
News

Firefighters from two counties at Thatcham house fire

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33