Drivers advised to be aware of road closures through West Berkshire

Major routes through West Berkshire will be closed over night this week.

Resurfacing and bridge work on the M4 between junctions 12 Theale to 13 Chieveley will the westbound carriageway closed between 10pm and 6am, from Thursday, February 23 for two nights.

In addition, work to refurbish the bridges which carry the M4 over Dark Lane and Ashampstead Road continues this week.

To allow for narrow lanes to be installed the westbound carriageway between junctions 12 and 13 will be closed between 10pm and 6am on Saturday, February 25.

The eastbound carriageway between junctions 13 and 12 will be closed between 10pm and 6am, on Sunday, February 26.

A signed diversion will be in place via the A4 during the closures.

Work on the A34 will also be carried out this week.

The southbound carriageway from the Chieveley Junction to the A4 at Speen will be closed between 10pm and 6am, until tomorrow (Tuesday, February 21). A signed diversion will be in place via Newbury.

The closure is to allow road markings to be repainted.

And resurfacing work will as see the northbound carriageway closed overnight between Bullington Cross to Highclere.

The carriageway will be closed from the A303 (Bullington Cross) to the A343 (Wash Common) between 10pm and 6am, from Monday, February 20 for 11 week nights.

A signed diversion will be in place via the A303, Andover and A343.