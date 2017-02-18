Man's quick-thinking actions saves swan's life

A THATCHAM man has been praised after his quick-thinking actions helped saved the life of a swan.

The bird was electrocuted after flying into power lines near the A4 and wandering dazed into oncoming traffic on Tuesday last week.

Laurence Wright, 25, stopped his vehicle and quickly called the RSPCA, then tried to shepherd it out of harm’s way by standing in the road to warn other vehicles.

He waited for around an hour while the RSPCA contacted Swan Support and an attendant reached the scene.

The swan was then recovered and taken to a swan support centre for rehabilitation.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News, Mr Wright said: “I was driving along Brimpton Road by the railway bridge when all of a sudden I saw a flash of light and what looked like a plastic bag hit the floor.

“I realised it was a swan and thought it was dead, but then I saw it moving its head.

“When it started moving its neck I called the RSPCA.

“The swan then stumbled to its feet and stood in the road.

“It was with another swan which was running around causing chaos.

“I think it was concerned for its mate.

“I managed to get them off the road and waited with them.”

Mr Wright, who owns Newbury Sumo Hire, added: “The RSPCA reckon it could have died from shock if we hadn’t moved it and stayed there.”

A picture of Mr Wright and the swan was posted on social media and he has been widely praised for his actions.

The swan has made a full recovery.