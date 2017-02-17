Inquest into Burghfield schoolboy's death will open next week

AN inquest into the death of a Burghfield schoolboy will be opened next week.

Kaden Reddick, 10, died in what is being described as a “tragic incident” at The Oracle shopping centre in Reading on Monday.

The youngster, a Year 6 pupil at Garland Junior School, was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after a display unit fell on top of him at the Topshop store.

Thames Valley Police has launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

His family have paid tribute to their 'cheeky boy', while his school described him as an “energetic young man who enjoyed helping others”.

The inquest will be held on Thursday, February 23.