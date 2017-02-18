Driver in road rage terror as other motorists join the fray

A DRIVER was rammed and abused by fellow motorists in a prolonged road rage incident on Saturday, February 11.

The drama - which involved three vehicles - happened around 12.30pm in Hermitage.

Police said the victim was driving his black Land Rover Defender in Long Lane toward the village when he was chased by a male driver in a green or blue Suzuki vehicle.

The victim's Defender was rammed from behind, and sustained damage as a result.

The Suzuki, thought to be a Jimny or Vitara model, was then driven off down Marlston Road.

The victim turned his vehicle around..but the ordeal was not over.

Police revealed that he then realised that a second vehicle - a silver Mitsubishi pick-up truck - had become involved and blocked the road ahead of him.

In desperation he mounted the kerb to escape.

A chase down Long Lane then ensued, with the victim's vehicle being pursued by the Mitsubishi in the direction of Newbury.

Shortly afterwards, a man and a woman exited the Mitsubishi and shouted abuse at the victim.

Police said the victim was apparently known to the offenders.

Pc David Burleigh, from Newbury police station, said: "This was a frightening incident for the victim. We would really like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have any information which may assist with the investigation, including any possible dash-cam footage.

"If you have any information, please contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference 43170042332."

Alternatively the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.