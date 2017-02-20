Drivers' lucky escape after head-on Greenham collision

TWO drivers had a lucky escape yesterday (Sun) evening after a head on collision in Greenham, which forced a road closure.

The incident was the fourth accident on the same road in three months - and the second in four days - all potentially serious.

Two pumps from Newbury Fire Station were called at 7pm to Bury's Bank Road, just past Crookham golf course and before the roundabout, to a two-car collision, involving a BMW and Volvo estate.

No-one was hurt.

Firefighters made the vehicles and scene safe and left at around 8pm.

The road was closed during the incident and to allow for recovery of the vehicles.

Last Thursday morning, (16/2) a driver also had a lucky escape, after a car flipped on the same road.

One pump from Newbury Fire Station was called at 11.30am to Bury's Bank Road, near to a property called The Roundhouse, where a blue Renault Kangoo was on its roof.

The woman driver, the only occupant, was not seriously hurt according to firefighters at the scene.

Firefighters last week said it was the third time in three months they had been called to cars overturned at the same spot, put down to inappropriate speeds in difficult driving conditions, including a bad bend and wet and slippy road surface.

The road was closed during the incident and to allow for recovery of the vehicle.

Firefighters left the scene at around mid-day.

Ambulance services were also at the scene.