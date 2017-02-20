go

Firefighters from 2 counties at Thatcham house fire

Firefighters at scene five hours

Jane Meredith

Jane Meredith

Firefighters from two counties at Thatcham house fire

FIREFIGHTERS from two counties tackled a Thatcham house fire yesterday (Sun) evening.

One pump from Newbury, one from Dee Road Fire Station in Tilehurst and a further two fire engines from Hampshire were called at 7.06pm to a house in Beech Walk.

No-one was hurt.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using a hosereel.

Firefighters left the scene at 11.46pm.

PHOTOGRAPH ROYAL BERKSHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE 

