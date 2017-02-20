Firefighters from 2 counties at Thatcham house fire

West Berkshire residents set to be hit with maximum council tax rise
FIREFIGHTERS from two counties tackled a Thatcham house fire yesterday (Sun) evening.
One pump from Newbury, one from Dee Road Fire Station in Tilehurst and a further two fire engines from Hampshire were called at 7.06pm to a house in Beech Walk.
No-one was hurt.
Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using a hosereel.
Firefighters left the scene at 11.46pm.
PHOTOGRAPH ROYAL BERKSHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE
