M4 Newbury to Theale lorry fluid leak

FIREFIGHTERS were called to the M4 between Newbury and Theale this afternoon (Mon) after a fluid leak from a lorry.

Two pumps from Newbury Fire Station were called at 2.22pm to the M4 eastbound between junctions 13 and 12, due to an unspecified liquid leaking on the carriageway from a lorry.

Firefighters stemmed the flow using an Environment Agency pack before leaving the scene at 3.09pm