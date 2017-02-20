go

M4 Newbury to Theale lorry fluid leak

Firefighters called to scene

FIREFIGHTERS were called to the M4 between Newbury and Theale this afternoon (Mon) after a fluid leak from a lorry.

Two pumps from Newbury Fire Station were called at 2.22pm to the M4 eastbound between junctions 13 and 12, due to an unspecified liquid leaking on the carriageway from a lorry.

Firefighters stemmed the flow using an Environment Agency pack before leaving the scene at 3.09pm

