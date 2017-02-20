go

Woman thrown into air after shock from power lines on A339 near Kingsclere

Lorry driver receives burns after vehicle comes into contact with live wires

A WOMAN was thrown into the air and suffered burns after a shock from power lines in an A339 incident near Kingsclere this morning (Monday).

South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher said they were called at 8.35am to an incident in a layby off the A339 at Pitchorn Farm, in Newbury Road.

"We were informed that an HGV driver had stopped in the layby, lifted the hood of the cab and the hood had touched live wires, resulting in an electric shock for the driver," said Mr Gallagher.

"The patient was a 44-year-old female who had been thrown into the air by the shock and had burns/injuries to her right hand."

The woman was taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, after the ambulance service sent a paramedic and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

A passing motorist has since commented it was believed the tipper truck had come into contact with the live wires.

Immediately following the incident, a total 442 properties in the village were without electricity, with police and fire services also at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), issued the following statement: "SSEN were alerted to an incident at 8.28am today on the A339 Newbury Road after a third party's vehicle had come into contact with an overhead line.

"As a result, 442 customers in the Kingsclere area were without power.

"Engineers from SSEN were able to restore supplies to all but 96 customers in just over one hour, with the remainder back on supply by 12.06pm."

It is believed that the lorry driver was treated at the scene for burns before being taken to hospital.

The area was made safe by SSEN engineers.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 8.30am, including from Newbury and Hampshire.

  • Lizzy

    Lizzy

    20/02/2017 - 17:05

    When I drove past the incident this morning it was the tipper that had risen and touched the electric cable

    Reply

News

8comments

 
