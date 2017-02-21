Young Thatcham businesswoman sees her dream realised

A YOUNG Thatcham businesswoman has realised her dream of running her own salon and now wants to give back to the community.

Claire Tedridge is to take over Charles Hairdressers from current owner Jaqueline Hawkins after receiving funding from NatWest.

The 23-year-old was originally employed by the hairdresser at the age of 14 to do odd jobs and make drinks for salon customers.

She then became an apprentice before training to become a hair stylist.

After putting in years of hard work, Miss Tedridge grew to become a crucial part of the business, and now, thanks to a £35,000 funding package from NatWest, she owns it.

Miss Tedridge said: “This salon is of incredible personal importance to me, and I have always dreamed of one day owning the business.

“Thanks to the funding from NatWest, I have been able to secure the finances required and I am looking forward to what the years ahead will bring.

“As a young businesswoman, it is often difficult to deal with banks, but NatWest was excellent and helped me on the journey to achieving my dream.”

Charles Hairdressers, founded 50 years ago, moved to larger premises in 2015.

Now, Miss Tedridge is planning to give back to the community by hiring more stylists and by helping drive the growth that will allow the business to thrive.

NatWest relationship manager Neal Carey said: “It is always encouraging to see a business flourish, and even more so to see the hard work of employees paying off.

“Claire has given so much to the business, and I’m thrilled to have been able to help her on to the next exciting step on her career ladder.”