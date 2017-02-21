go

Speenhamland Primary School joins academy trust

Celebrations marked with release of balloons

SPEENHAMLAND Primary School has become the latest member of the Newbury Academy Trust.

The move means Speenhamland becomes the third school in the trust, along with Fir Tree Primary School and Trinity School.

Pupils celebrated the new partnership at the beginning of February with every child releasing a blue balloon in to the air.

Executive headteacher Charlotte Wilson said: “I am delighted to welcome Speenhamland into our trust.

“The benefits of collaborative working are huge, with opportunities for staff to share expertise and for all our students to work together to gain even better learning experiences and really secure achievement and success for all.

“This is a brilliant day for all the staff and students.”

