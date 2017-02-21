Issues affecting Thatcham's senior citizens to be highlighted with MP

A PARTNERSHIP aiming to highlight issues facing elderly Thatcham residents will hold an open discussion at Kennet School next month.

Community planning group Thatcham Vision is to team up with both Newbury MP Richard Benyon and Kennet School to look at problems facing senior citizens in the town.

Chairman of Thatcham Vision David Conquest said that the group’s senior citizen team recognised isolation, scams and accessibility as three of the main issues facing Thatcham’s elderly population.

Mr Benyon will discuss the issues at a talk at Kennet School on March 3 (2pm).

Mr Benyon will be interviewed by a Kennet sixth-former before taking questions from audience members. The event will be filmed and extracts will then be made into a short YouTube video.

The talk is aimed at enabling decision-makers to gain a better understanding of older people’s views and what resources are required.

It is hoped that organisations and charities could also identify ways they can help.

Mr Conquest said: “We are hoping to attract representatives from local churches, from local government, charities, Royal British Legion and the medical community, as well as interested members of the public.”

Thatcham Vision’s marketing manager Martin Cook said that elderly people may “feel transparent and that they don’t count”, but the aim was to identify areas that were not being addressed at the moment.

Kennet School headteacher Paul Dick said: “Kennet School is delighted to work closely with Thatcham Vision because we too want the very best for our local community. The opportunity to work with a group of senior citizens was gratefully received and complements work we do in our monthly community lunches.

“We look forward to welcoming our visitors to our school and sharing our great facilities with them. It is always good to see Richard Benyon in our school, as he gives great encouragement to our pupils.”

The event is open to all.