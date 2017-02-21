go

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Cold Ash collision

Police investigation into incident

Jane Meredith

road ahead closed

A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital this morning (Tues) after a two-vehicle collision in Cold Ash.

Thames Valley Police (TVP), spokesman, James Williams, confirmed police were called at 7.45am to the B4009 in Cold Ash, after a collision involving a car and a motorbike.

The driver of the car has been reported, according to police, with the incident under investigation.

The motorbike rider sustained a shoulder injury and was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, in Reading.

The road was blocked until about 9.20am.

Anyone with any information about the collision is asked to contact police on the non emergency telephone number 101, quoting reference 196 (21/2).

