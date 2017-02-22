Newbury care provider's boost for community car initiative

A NEWBURY care provider has given £250 to the town’s volunteer centre, to boost a community car scheme.

Bluebird Care, at Newbury Business Park in London Road, recently presented a £250 cheque to Volunteer Centre West Berkshire, in Bolton Place, off Northbrook Street.

Bluebird’s community grant will enable more people to access the centre’s Community Car Scheme, which provides transport to appointments and visits for people aged over 65 unable to use public transport to attend appointments, such as hospital, doctor and dentist.

Bluebird Care Newbury director John Prendergast said the company was thrilled to support the car scheme.

He said: “Getting to appointments or visiting loved ones living in care can be a real challenge, especially if you do not drive and cannot use public transport.”

Volunteer Centre West Berkshire director Garry Poulson said 2,100 people used the car scheme last year.

“Without the hard work of all our volunteer drivers, many of these people would have struggled to get to medical appointments, complete their weekly shopping trips, visit friends and family, or have the opportunity to get out the house,” said Mr Poulson.

The car scheme is supported by a team of 24 volunteers and 45 volunteer car drivers, who use their own vehicles.

An independent charity, Volunteer Centre West Berkshire runs a computerised Job Shop, linking charities with volunteers, with 430 volunteering opportunities available.

For more information, visit www.volunteerwestberks.org.uk