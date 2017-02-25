A NEARLY new sale, music, sport and commemoration to honour a sunken Second World War submarine adopted by Newbury are among local happenings this weekend.

Today (Saturday) kicks off with a Baby and Kids Nearly New Sale, from 10.30am to 12.30pm at Park House School, Andover Rd, Newbury, RG14 6NQ. Contact helen@mum2mummarket.co.uk for more info.

Alternatively stalls will be groaning with local produce and crafts to browse at Woolton Hill Village Market, from 10am to 1pm, at St Thomas’ Church Hall in the village.

Rugby fans should head for a 2.30pm Southern Counties Cup Final match, Thatcham versus Swanage, starts 2.30pm at Henwick.

Football fans should head for a 3pm match at Bulpit Lane which sees Hungerford Town take on Maidenhead.

Relax later this evening with My Ladye Loves. Award winning early music ensemble Charivari Agreable. 8pm Shaw House (doors open at 7pm)

Alternatively Nine Below Zero are at Arlington Arts Centre, Snelsmore Box Office 01635 244 246 and also

Also A celebration of Neil Diamond starts 7.45pm Corn Exchange, Newbury. Box Office 0845 5218218

Sunday (Feb 26) sees a commemoration for the sunken Second World War submarine HMS Tigris, in which 63 people lost their lives, and adopted by Newbury. Starting with a march from Newbury Town Hall at 11.20am to the war memorial for the laying of a wreath and Act of Remembrance, followed by a church service at St Nicolas church.

This will be followed by the 1pm unveiling of a commemorative plaque dedicated to HMS Tigris at Newbury Royal British Legion in Pelican Lane. For further coverage of the HMS Tigris commemoration, including photographs, pick up a copy of the Newbury Weekly News on Thursday (March 2).

Meanwhile, over in Hungerford, for something to browse throughout Sunday, between 10am and 4pm, is the 26 Antiques and Flea Market, at Hungerford Town Hall.