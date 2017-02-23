go

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, a teacher at a West Berkshire School has been found guilty of raping a pupil.

In other news, there could be an increase in the number of people sleeping rough because of a reduction of beds available to the homeless.

Also this week, there may be hope for the future of Wash Common Library, despite West Berkshire Council voting to close it.

Meanwhile, the on-going strife with Greenham's control tower saw one councillor walk out of a meeting. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a radical medical treatment pioneered in the town looks set to go global. 

In Thatcham this week, the town council looks likely to miss out on money from the Priory.  

And on the Hampshire pages, 

This week's paper also includes the March edition of our Out&About magazine, featuring work of the Newbury Community Resource Centre, Newbury National Trust support group and local author Charlotte Betts.

There's also a review of The Hare and Hounds, Speen and a reader offer discount on wine. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Search for predators who 'hunted' woman in West Berkshire woods

Search for predators who 'hunted' woman in West Berkshire woods

Woman thrown into air after shock from power lines on A339 near Kingsclere

Woman thrown into air after shock from power lines on A339 near Kingsclere

Young Thatcham businesswoman sees her dream realised

Young Thatcham businesswoman sees her dream realised

Firefighters from two counties at Thatcham house fire

Firefighters from two counties at Thatcham house fire

News

Search for taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman in Thatcham
News

Search for taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman in Thatcham

Woman followed into her home and touched inappropriately

1comment

 
In this week's Newbury Weekly News......
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

 
Thatcham

'Surprising award' for Thatcham wheelchair basketball club founder

 
News

Breath tests for revellers before entering Newbury pubs and bars

1comment

 
News

Newbury teenager helps save lives in Zambia

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33