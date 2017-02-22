go

Storm Doris heading for UK; and bringing 50-60mph gusts to the district

Strong to gale force winds and heavy rain expected in West Berkshire

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

STORM Doris is headed for the UK tomorrow (Thursday) and gusts of 50-60mph are predicted for West Berkshire.

The rapidly deepening area of low pressure, named Storm Doris, is expected to move quickly across the UK tomorrow.

The Met Office is forecasting 50-60mph gusts through West Berkshire and Hampshire and across the sough east, with a risk of 70mph on hills. 

It adds that travel services could be affected on some routes and that damage to trees and buildings is also possible.

The warning is valid from 5am until 8pm tomorrow. 

The forecast for Newbury tomorrow is predicting cloudy and mild with occasionally heavy rain during the morning, then turning colder and brighter later with a few showers.

Strong winds with gales, possibly severe, are expected for a time.

News

News

